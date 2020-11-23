Jazz shares a sublime photo with his daughter Chelsea!

In the feed of her Instagram account, the influencer Jazz (JLC Family) reveals a beautiful photo with Chelsea. They are adorable!

Very accomplice and fusional with his eldest daughter, Jazz reveals an unseen photo with Chelsea. They are really adorable!

How adorable! On his Instagram account, Jazz always reveals unpublished photos. Thus, the mother of the JLC Family loves to share pictures of themselves, but also of her family. She’s completely gaga.

In fact, Laurent Correia’s wife is still showing up with her May. But also his two children, Chelsea and Cayden. It must be said that its subscribers are fond of their beautiful moments of complicity.

So on this Sunday, November 22, Jazz made them happy. And as proof, the former reality TV contestant posted a sublime photograph with her eldest daughter. Neither is looking at the lens.

So, we can believe that this precious moment was immortalized without their knowing it. Their smiles seem so natural. What does not go at all unnoticed by its subscribers, all under the spell.

In the comments section, the compliments flow. We can read the following messages: “Your smiles 🤩”, “Your complicity >>”, “Chelsea looks so much like you ❤️🥰” or even “Our rays of suns 🔥”.

JAZZ IS PROUD

However, Jazz didn’t dwell on the complicity with his daughter in the caption of his post. Indeed, the pretty brunette preferred to talk about Black Friday, a must-have sales day.

“Friends 🌸 From 11/18 to 12/02, SHEIN is organizing its annual Black Friday sale! “And you know that with me it’s always good deals,” “she announces. Before adding: “Happy shopping to you ❤️”

So, Jazz reveals their promotion code to them. This allows its subscribers to earn no less than -20% on their order. A partnership of which the young mother is very proud. For her audience, she would do anything …



