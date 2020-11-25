Jazz returns to his clash with Nabilla on Snapchat!

In a recent Snapchat Story, Jazz returned to his clash with Nabilla and apologized. A 2.0 clash invaded social networks a few days ago on Instagram. The latter therefore opposed the reality TV star Nabilla to Jazz.

And the reason for this clash is surprising. Indeed, Cayden and Chelsea’s mother accused Thomas Vergara’s sweetheart of having stolen… her hairdresser.

So you read that correctly. Milann’s mother would therefore have stolen the hairdresser of her former friend, Jazz. And she seems very uplifted.

This Monday, November 23, the wife of Laurent Correia has therefore pushed a big rant on Snapchat. She said: “I never say anything, I shut my mouth because I am nice and not a plague” before calling her rival a “bitch”.

A few hours ago, Jazz opened up on social media after his offensive comments. She therefore spoke on Snapchat.

JAZZ EXCUSES AFTER TREATING NABILLA ON SOCIAL MEDIA

She began, “I had a temper tantrum, I didn’t want this video to be seen. I took a two-minute Snap that was deleted right away and was rarely seen, but I shouldn’t have, Snapchat is not a court, “said the young woman.

And that’s not all. Jazz said she made this Snapchat Story out of sheer “dismay.” “It was an overflow of people attacking me from behind,” she continued.

The pretty brunette confessed that a conspiracy was going on. “I don’t understand why me. I’ve had a lot of filth that I don’t understand, ”she continued, obviously very moved.

Jazz also spoke about the collaboration with luxury brand Fendi, which made a lot of noise. “These people in question called the brand to tell them not to collaborate with me,” said the mother of the family.

At the end of his video, Jazz wanted to apologize. “It was my overflow that spoke for me, but I apologize.” Fault confessed is half redressed ?



