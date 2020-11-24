Jazz (JLC Family) at war with Nabilla

On her Snapchat account, Jazz (JLC Family) shared several videos where she did not hesitate to clash Nabilla. She also insulted her!

For several months now, Jazz (JLC Family) has been at war with Nabilla. The two hate each other and they don’t hesitate to hook up on social media. Recently, Laurent’s sweetheart also insulted her rival.

Years ago Jazz (JLC Family) moved to Dubai. Like many reality TV contestants, Nabilla also dropped off her suitcases in the fashionable new city. If she got close to the pretty brunette, she is clearly at war with her.

Not long ago, Jazz (JLC Family) clashed with Nabilla on social networks. This time, it’s for a simple hairdressing story. Indeed, Milann’s mother would have stolen the hairdresser of her enemy. And she seems very uplifted.

This Monday, November 23, the mother of Cayden and Chelsea also gave a big rant. At first, she also balked: “Always I close my gue * le. And I’m not saying anything. Because I am a nice person and not a plague ”.

NABILLA GETS A BIG INSULT FROM JAZZ (JLC FAMILY

Jazz (JLC Family) also added: “Girl, you are so obsessed with me Nabilla Benattia. I’m definitely quoting your name. That you went so far as to steal my hairdresser! “.

The reality TV candidate also revealed: “Yes you all know that I have had my hair done every day by someone for a year. She also went so far as to steal my hairdresser. I don’t know what you have with me ”.

The young woman also concluded: “But you have a serious obsession. I swear, you shock me! Deep wickedness and people don’t know your face. And it was with an insult that she ended her post.

In fact, Jazz added at the end of her video: “dirty bitch!”. One thing is certain, she looks very pissed off. It remains to be seen whether the Love Island presenter will decide to answer him. Case to follow!



