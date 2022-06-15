Jazz is reportedly interviewing a former All-Star Contestant for a head coach

Utah Jazz is reportedly interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for the head coach position, NBA insider Shams Charania said.

Cassel was a member of the Celtics’ championship team in 2008 and is familiar with current Jazz CEO Danny Ange from their relationship with the player and executive director in Boston.

Cassel spent 15 years in the NBA as a player, playing for Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, New Jersey, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Los Angeles and Boston. He earned his first and only All-Star Game appearance, averaging 19.8 points per game for the Timberwolves in the 2003-04 season.

Cassell broke into the NBA coaching world as an assistant to the Wizards in 2009. After five seasons in Washington, he spent six years with the Clippers. He followed head coach Doc Rivers to Philadelphia in 2020.

The Jazz are looking for their next head coach after the unexpected and unwanted departure of longtime leader Quinn Snyder. The organization has cast a wide net and is reportedly waiting for a “long, wide-open process.”