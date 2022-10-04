Jay-Z invests in launching a pizza van robot

Venture company Jay-Z has invested in a new startup that promises to deliver pizza prepared by robots.

Marcy Venture Partners was the lead investor in Stellar Pizza, joining the company’s roster alongside Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty with $16.5 million (£14.4 million) raised in a round led by the firm.

According to Rolling Stone, orders will be placed through a mobile app, which will then be sent to a pizza-making robot. The employee then cuts and packs the pizza ready for delivery. Stellar Pizza aims to complete the entire process within five minutes.

The first pizza truck robot developed by former SpaceX engineers, including CEO Benson Tsai, is due to debut this year at the University of California.

“Ultimately, for me, it’s about solving problems wherever they are — solving problems here on Earth,” Tsai told Inside Edition earlier this year. “Affordable access to high—quality fresh produce is not something that is available to everyone.”

Last month (September 2), Jay-Z hit back at those who have criticized his business endeavors over the years.

The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event to promote his recent collaboration.

“God Did” with DJ Khaled.

Earlier this year, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kanye West debuted on the Forbes billionaires list along with the highest paid people in the world.

When asked to discuss his history of supporting financial opportunities for other black artists, including Rihanna and Kanye West, Jay replied, “Yes, we’re not going to stop. You know, hip-hop is young, we are still growing, and we will not fall for this trick, no matter what this audience puts out.”