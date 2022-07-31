Jay Lo’s first husband revealed whether He thinks Her marriage to Ben Affleck will last for a long time

On July 19, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in a Small white Chapel in Las Vegas, almost 20 years after the termination of their first engagement. And as for Minister Bennifer’s story, it was a very emotional service — so much so that he is convinced from the more than 10,000 ceremonies he conducted that their ceremony will last forever. But what about someone who knows the stars on a more personal level, like Jay Lo’s first husband, Ojani Noah? Well, he has some thoughts of his own about the wedding.

The Hustlers actress and Ojani Noah got married in 1997 after a whirlwind romance. They divorced even a year later, after which J.Lo married her dancer Chris Judd in 2001, and then Marc Anthony in 2004. Now, obviously, in 2022, she officially became Mrs. Ben Affleck. However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Noah basically called his ex-wife a serial bride, saying it doesn’t bode well for her latest marriage:

I wish her and Ben all the best, but I’m not sure it will last long. Jen likes to be in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we were lying in bed on our wedding night, she said that we would be together forever.”

The 48-year-old former waiter, whom Jennifer Lopez met before she gained mega-fame thanks to her role in Selena, claimed that their own marriage broke up largely because of the same fame. (Obviously, he believes that her growing entourage and management at the time played an important role in creating controversy at the time.) In truth, as much has been said about the reason for the possible breakup of Ben and Jen. Lopez herself shared earlier this year that in the early noughties, public attention to her relationship with Affleck was “cruel.” Meanwhile, the newlyweds also spoke candidly about the trials of fame in her documentary “Break” (now it is being broadcast for Netflix subscription owners).

However, before the wedding, the singer openly spoke about her personal situation. Apparently, J.Lo has a much better balance between work and family life than ever in the past. Ben Affleck also remarked, speaking about his revived romance with Lopez, that he is at a stage in his life when he can be a “good husband.” In other words, their individual growth over the years seems to have set them up for success as a couple in the long run.

Nevertheless, the first husband claimed that reproaches to Jennifer Lopez’s mom in her strict parenting style during their short-lived marriage were really the beginning of the end for them. And Ojani Noah has some advice on this for the former Batman actor, whose Caped Crusader is due to reappear in Aquaman 2. He stated:

If Ben has a Loupe, maybe he has a chance.

Ben Affleck could really get the approval of Guadalupe Lopez. Because an insider claimed that Affleck said pretty cute things to his second wife during their family vacation after the wedding, including how he was “incredibly happy” that they were married. Not to mention that the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer’s mom reportedly also heard her say nice things on the trip. Something about constantly knowing that “Ben was the love of Jen’s life.”

So in general, Ben and Jen 2.0 have a better chance of marital success than most. Regardless of what their exes think or not… We will see in the coming years, but before the end of this year, check out our list of films for 2022 to find out about productions featuring the stars of the newlyweds.