Jay Lo and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Happily Married After a Surprise Wedding and a Trip with Their Families

It would seem that when it comes to some kind of relationship, the second time is a charm. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have tried it once before, and for some reason it didn’t work out, but it seems quite obvious that these two are happier than ever. Affleck and Lopez are now married and they have just returned from Paris after reportedly having a great time.

The wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez came as a surprise to friends and fans when the couple literally fled to Vegas to get married. Several non-celebrities were thrilled, waiting for permission to marry Affleck and Lopez. While the couple are reportedly planning a bigger event for friends and family, it looks like they just couldn’t wait to just get married, and a source tells ET that they’re both incredibly happy right now and just happily married. The source says…

They feel like they are the only two people in the room or in the whole world right now. Their friends and family are pleased to see how much they love and care about each other. Ben was telling Jen how incredibly happy he was that she was his wife.

Feeling like you’re the only two people in the world is what you should feel when you’re just married, and even though both Affleck and Lopez have been married before, according to this source, that feeling is still special to them. Many were surprised to see that this relationship ended for the first time, and now it seems that they both realized how special they were.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently visited Paris (and the Louvre), which is probably a great place for newlyweds. And while I’m not sure it counts as a honeymoon, since they brought their kids with them, these two still find time to be alone and really enjoy the trip as a family. The source continues…

Ben and Jen had a great time in Paris. They went to the most popular restaurants and really had a great time. It was so nice to go away with my kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen’s birthday and take a little break from work. Jen and Ben love Paris, and Jen especially finds it so romantic.

Although the couple have reportedly been able to spend some time away from work, it looks like Ben Affleck will be back to work very soon. It looks like Affleck has jumped across the ocean to the UK and is currently filming scenes to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman.

Some fans may be obsessed with celebrity relationships, and certainly many are excited that the two are finally together and married. But even if you’re not a super fan of the star couple, it’s just nice to see two people who have finally found the person they want to spend their lives with. Hopefully, in the end, everyone will find out. The bliss of the newlyweds will fade with time, but, I hope, happiness will not disappear.