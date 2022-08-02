Jay Leno Apologizes to Jimmy Kimmel Years After Confusion Over Tonight Show Fiasco

The wars of late-night talk shows that broke out in the 90s are almost completely absent these days, even if the real ratings game remains a legitimate struggle between producers and network executives. To prove it, just look at Jimmy Kimmel taking over The Tonight Show when Jimmy Fallon got on Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage as April Fools’ Day sweepstakes earlier this year. But someone who is all too familiar with all sides of the Rubik’s Cube talk show is former NBC stalwart Jay Leno, whose so-called rivalry with David Letterman and Conan O’Brien has become a TV legend. Some fans may not remember that Leno even half burned bridges with Kimmel during that controversial period related to O’Brien’s improper takeover of The Tonight Show, but now Leno is apologizing for that.

Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher discussed Jay Leno and that tumultuous time on NBC during the June episode of Maher’s podcast Club Random, where Kimmel reflected on it, saying he definitely wasn’t Jay’s team, and admitted he had a feud at the time. not anymore, though. In the latest installment of his podcast, Maher invited Leno himself to have a little drink and chat, and Leno provided some context and clarification on how his own problems on the network spread to Kimmel and ABC, and actually admitted that he was unwittingly in the wrong in that situation. (Although he still doesn’t take responsibility for the quarrel with O’Brien.) This is how he formulated the situation at the beginning, before really diving into his memories of how everything happened:

It’s interesting because I heard Kimmel talking to you about it, and that I called him — and I called — and I didn’t realize I had to make an extra call with them, so of course I apologize for that.

When Bill Maher asked about Leno possibly jumping to other networks, which is what the Jimmy Kimmel fiasco is all about, Leno went back to the beginning of the whole thing, five years before his temporary break from the Tonight Show, when NBC executives allegedly demanded that Leno foreshadow his possible departure on the orders of “people Conan.” He talked about the conversations that went into his follow-up series, “The Jay Leno Show,” switching from late night to prime time, which was reportedly supposed to save money compared to expensive dramas like “Law & Order: SVU.” That idea flopped—even though Leno and all of his staff were apparently paid a two-year salary as a goodwill gesture from NBC—and then the conversations turned back to how Leno might return to the night line-up.

At that point, NBC bosses wanted to bring Jay Leno back at 11:30 p.m. ET for a half-hour program that would precede The Tonight Show, which would be moved back after midnight. (This is what triggered Conan O’Brien’s ultimatum press release, which led to him abandoning NBC entirely.) And apparently around this time Leno began receiving offers from other networks, particularly ABC, which inspired the car-loving comedian to turn to Jimmy Kimmel, to reportedly find out about any possible changes in time slots. That ‘s how Leno put it:

I called Jimmy Kimmel and said: “I get offers from ABC. I don’t want to start everything here. If they’re talking about turning me on at 11:30, do you want to continue at 12:30?” I think he said yes, he wanted to. I said, “Oh, good.” We became friends. And then [the switch to ABC] didn’t happen, and it became public. And I suppose I should have called Jimmy and explained everything to him again, but I didn’t. I don’t know why I didn’t do it, I just didn’t do it. I thought he would probably guess, but I think maybe it hurt him, and I apologize to him for that.

While Jay Leno was obviously right to assume that Jimmy Kimmel would eventually be able to read the writing on the wall, it’s perfectly understandable why Kimmel might feel a little embarrassed by all this. From his point of view, a competitor called him out of the blue and presented a wild situation that changed the rules of the game, and then pulled a ghost maneuver and never talked about it again. Not the most normal behavior in any capacity, and perhaps Kimmel felt that there was something behind the scenes and dishonest in all this. (He and Bill Maher did laughingly discuss that Leno was a “tricky” person in this regard, so Kimmel is no stranger to the insight of the “Tonight Show” veteran.)

Speaking of which, in a way, here’s a common reason Leno says he ultimately decided to stay with NBC rather than jump ship to another network:

I’m pretty loyal. You know, sometimes the king you have is better than the one you get. Then your old team is shooting at you too. I just thought, let’s just play it out and see what happens. All this happened quite quickly.

Either way, neither Jimmy Kimmel nor Jay Leno seem to hold lingering grudges or a hostile mentality, so maybe fans will one day see them both as guests at Club Random. Does Bill Maher have enough weed and booze for that?