Jay Cutler Says He “Avoided” Kristin Cavallari’s Recent comments about a “toxic” Marriage: “I don’t understand”

Be silent? Jay Cutler responded to the statements of the former Kristin Cavallari that their marriage was poisonous, and said that he prefers to remain silent.

“If she wants to say something, she can say anything,” 49-year—old Cutler said on Wednesday, August 10, in the issue of the podcast “Sofia with the letter F”. “I’m not going down this path because of her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my children.”

Calling his recent statements about their marriage “comical,” the former Bears quarterback explained that although the reality TV star can “say whatever she wants” because “she feels that way,” her comments seem untimely.

“Two and a half years have passed. Why are we having these conversations in public? Why are we doing this?” the native of Indiana was surprised. — We’re done.

Cutler and Cavallari started dating in 2010 and got married three years later. The couple, who have three children — Camden, 9, Jackson, 8, and Saylor, 6—were married for seven years before announcing the divorce in November 2020.

When asked during Tuesday’s podcast about the reasons for the breakup, the former professional athlete was unable to give a specific answer, but suggested that Cavallari had “fallen out of love with him,” adding that her opinion had changed since the two initially announced their departure. .

While the former NFL player also said that the couple’s reality show Very Cavallari did not directly contribute to their breakup, the Laguna Beach star was more inclined to share details of their life together. “She likes it,” he said after host Sophia Franklin asked if Cavallari was “more comfortable airing shit because she’s used to that kind of life.”

However, Cutler’s biggest joke came after the 30-year-old Franklin had difficulty pronouncing the California native’s name correctly.

— Cavallari? — the actress asked, to which Cutler replied: “Say whatever you want, it’s not my problem.”

The former athlete’s comments came after the founder of Uncommon James spoke about the couple’s complicated romance during an episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy” on August 3.

Speaking about what prompted her to end her marriage, the jewelry designer told host Alex Cooper: “I mean, it took me a few years to actually pull the trigger, to be honest… It was more just time. As a result, nothing serious happened.”

Cavallari added that the decision to divorce was “really scary,” but it was worth it.

“I really don’t think that something good comes easily. In fact, with anything in life,” she explained. “But you also don’t want to just make an impulsive decision, and that’s why it’s important to write it down. I’ve also seen couples who have been through shit and come out on the other side, you know, so I think in any relationship you just need to understand what is a deal breaker for you. What is important to you and what is not?”

When asked about comments she made about the marriage being “toxic,” Cavallari was hesitant to give details to protect her children. “It was toxic. Period, the end of the story,” she explained. “That’s all I have to say.