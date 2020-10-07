Jawsh 685 reveals how BTS Savage Love remix was born

The boys of BTS, Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 released the remix of the song ‘Savage Love’, the producer of the track shared how the rapprochement with the K-pop band was. See all the details of the musician’s talk.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM joined the phenomenon of ‘Savage Love’, a song that became famous on the TikTok video platform, where it attracted attention for its funny sound and unique choreography. .

BTS’s remix for ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ in collaboration with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 was released on October 1, the MV of the track’s lyrics already has more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Producer Jawsh 685 recently spoke with Forbes magazine, where he was asked about what it was like to collaborate with the Bangtan Boys, how the friendship between the musicians was born and how they joined their talents in the new version of ‘Savage Love’.

JAWSH 685 REVEALS HOW THE REMIX OF BTS’S ‘SAVAGE LOVE’ WAS BORN.

The New Zealand artist was interviewed by Forbes, which was interested in the musician’s new project with the BTS members. The post questioned Jawsh 685 about the collaboration with the Bangtan Boys.

Joshua Christian Nanai, real name of Jawsh 685, said they approached Korean pop singers and rappers, he wanted to include them on a track, the mix went very well with the boys’ personalities so it seemed like a good idea to invite them idols to be part of the remix.

The 7 members of BTS were very excited to be part of the project, Nanai explained that since everyone was interested they started working on a track that really sounded good. The Jawsh 685 team was in charge of making the contact between the idols and the producer.

The remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ was made in a few weeks and the members of Beyond The Scene sent their voices to assemble them within the version. commented that the new version of ‘Savage Love’ is unique because:

They have their own Poppy style, they have a cool vibe, but you’ll know that once you get a chance to hear the remix.

The creator of ‘Savage Love’ also mentioned ARMY, he expressed his love for the fandom of ‘Dynamite’ performers, thanked fans for comments, retweets and messages on their social networks.

I really enjoyed that everyone loved the song

