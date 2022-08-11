Jason Williams won’t play in the first week: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams will not play for his new team during the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

The number 12 is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that he sustained in the second quarter of the National College Football Championship playoff game in January.

The Lions have not released a public timetable for Williams’ expected return date.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” general manager Brad Holmes told ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “He’s in a good place right now.”

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Clever. Take an extra 2-3 weeks to return fully healthy, which will fully open the attack in the 2nd half of the season with a much easier schedule,” one fan wrote.

“I’m glad that the Lions are not rushing him back. I don’t expect it before November,” said another.

“I think his return is scheduled for week seven against the Cowboys. Let him get some extra rest after the last week,” another added.

With the tentative addition of D.J. Chark, the Lions felt they could pick Williams knowing he wouldn’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

“[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt that we were able to acquire such a player, and he was not needed on the first day,” Holmes added. “It’s a long-term thing.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Quintez Sephus, and Kalif Raymond are also among the top picks in the Lions’ receiver depth chart.