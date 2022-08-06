Jason Tatum has Promising information about a shoulder injury

Boston Celtics superstar Jason Tatum’s right shoulder injury continues to heal ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Tatum was injured late in the Eastern Conference Finals and struggled with the problem in the Celtics’ finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

The former third peak in the overall standings had more than a month to rest and recover.

“Yeah, he’s feeling a lot better, he’s got enough rest time that he needed,” Tatum said, according to Celtics Wire’s Justin Quinn. “So it’s definitely gotten a lot better.”

The trip to the finals this year was Tatum’s most productive postseason run in the NBA. The three-time All-Star contestant stressed the importance of recovery time during this short period.

“It’s a short off-season, we’ve been playing a lot longer. Therefore, you should always take enough time to recharge, let your body rest, let your mind rest, enjoy time with your family, go on vacation and the like,” Tatum added. “Then, when it’s time to go back to the gym and get your body in order, start eating right, change your diet, do everything you think is necessary to prepare for the next season. Every offseason is a little different.”

The NBA training camp will begin in a little less than two months.