Jason Sudeikis Regrets Handing Olivia Wilde Custody Papers, Not Wanting It to Happen at Harry Styles’ House

While the custody battle over Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde continues, the drama of the former couple is revealed in new court documents.

In documents obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 10, 46-year-old star Ted Lasso mentioned the fact that the 38-year-old actress was first handed custody documents on the CinemaCon stage in April.

“I didn’t want the service to take place at Olivia’s current partner’s house because Otis and Daisy could be there,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to her children and Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles. “I didn’t want the service to take place at a children’s school, because parents could be present.”

Sudeikis and Wilde, who broke off their engagement in November 2020, share 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

“I understand that the process server has only done its job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s performance was an important event for Olivia both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident overshadowed her special moment,” the actor wrote.

According to the documents, Sudeikis and Wilde are raising children in Los Angeles and London. However, the star of “Terrible Bosses” now wants Otis and Daisy to live in New York, which the graduates of the House strongly disagree with.

“Firstly, Olivia said that if I didn’t permanently reside in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during the holidays, thereby depriving me of the right to raise children during important periods of my life. their lives,” Sudeikis said, explaining why he served his ex—fiancee at all. “Secondly, Olivia said that she intends to move with the children to London after the school closes in 2023.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Sudeikis “would never allow [Olivia] to be served in such an inappropriate way,” but Wilde, for his part, called “outrageous legal tactics.”

“Jason’s actions were clearly aimed at intimidating me and taking me by surprise. He could have served me unnoticed, but instead chose to serve me in the most aggressive way,” said O.K. alum alleged in her registration. “The fact that Jason has put me in an awkward position professionally and thus exposed our personal conflict to the public is extremely contrary to the interests of our children. Since Jason made it clear that we would not be able to resolve this for the sake of our children outside the judicial system, I applied for custody in Los Angeles.”

Wilde and Styles have been linked since January 2021. They met on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Darling,” directed by Wilde, which is released in theaters in September.

Us Weekly contacted representatives of Sudeikis and Wilde.