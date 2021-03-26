Jason Segel to be Paul Westhead in a drama about Lakers

Actor Jason Segel, well known for playing Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Mother, was cast to play trainer Paul Westhead on HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers series. The production, set in the 1980s, will focus on the team’s hegemony during the period and all conflicts related to the time.

In his career, Segel has featured several productions, such as Dispatches From Elsewhere, launched in 2020 by AMC and made available in Brazil by Amazon Prime Video. The acclaimed anthology was created, written, directed, produced and starred by him.

Recently, the actor was also in the feature film Our Friend, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, alongside Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck. Other major credits include the movie The End Of The Tour, in which he played writer David Foster Wallace, and Netflix’s The Discovery.

Learn about the Los Angeles Lakers, new HBO drama series

For now, there is no concrete information on when the new series will be shown on HBO. But, it seems, the work with the filming should start very soon. Filmmaker Adam McKay will be responsible for directing the pilot episode.

The episodes, which are being written by Max Borenstein, are based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, written by Jeff Pearlman. In this way, the plot will be centered on the professional and personal life of everyone involved in the powerful team.

Amid so many dramatic stories, Paul Westhead’s saga will be evident from the beginning of his career. The cast also features Michael Chiklis, Sally Field, Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Bo Burnham and Solomon Hughes.

Let’s wait for more news!