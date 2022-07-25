Jason Momoa was not injured after a head-on motorcycle collision in California

Jason Momoa David Fisher/Shutterstock

Safe and sound. Jason Momoa had an accident with a motorcyclist, but the actor was unharmed.

The 42-year-old Game of Thrones actor was driving along Old Topanga Road in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24, when another motorist crossed the double yellow line and collided with Momoa’s 1970 Oldsmobile. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was thrown from his motorcycle and later taken to a nearby Northridge hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were made in connection with the accident.

Momoa reportedly stayed in place to help after the accident and did not suffer any injuries. The footage obtained by TMZ shows the “Dune” star walking away from several ambulances and returning to his parked car while paramedics treated the motorcyclist.

The Aquaman actor has a passion for cars and motorcycles, having previously worked on restoring a vintage 1965 Ford Mustang for Lisa Bonet before their January breakup. In a YouTube video from August 2020, Momoa demonstrated his then-wife’s “first love”, which she bought at the age of 17.

The Hawaii native and the 54-year-old Emmy nominee got married in October 2017 after 12 years of relationship. The couple welcomed children Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, before announcing their departure earlier this year.

“The love between us continues, developing the way she wants to be known and lived,” Momoa and the High Fidelity actress said in a joint statement posted on social media. “We liberate each other ~ to be who we are learning to become. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our Children. We teach our children what is possible.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the two “were so different” and eventually broke up. “He was funny, loud and was the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and reserved,” the insider explained. “This energy really started causing friction because they wanted to live a different life. Jason wanted to travel and adventure a lot more. Lisa, she’d rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Despite the breakup, the See actor and Bonet remained on good terms, and Momoa even appeared to support stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of “Batman” in March. — It’s still a family, you know? He told Entertainment Tonight at an event he attended with his two children and Bonet’s children.

Malibu Lifeguards: The Hawaii alum has since been linked to Asa Gonzalez. A source told us in May that the couple met by chance and were “very attracted to each other.” Although they caused controversy soon after, the duo were spotted together in London earlier this month.