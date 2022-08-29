Jason Momoa Teases &More& Versions of Batman, Avoiding Questions About Aquaman 2

The DC movie universe has become even more chaotic than usual these days. Given that movies like “Batgirl” were canceled mid-production, the fate of “The Flash” is still up in the air, and the release dates of other DC movies are being pushed back, it’s far from clear what we’ll see (or even when we’re going to watch) any of these movies. And Jason Momoa is now adding doubt to the little we thought we knew.

Jason Momoa was recently asked by the AP about his recent reunion with Ben Affleck, as it seemed to be confirmed that Affleck’s Batman would appear in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, Momoa did not confirm that “Batfleck” was in the new movie, and the actor went on to tease that, even if that’s the case, he might not be the only Batman to appear. Momoa said…

Well, I can’t tell you anything about the reunion. He may or may not be in it. And there may be more or less or even more Batsmen in it. Who knows? You only know a little.

Last month, Jason Momoa himself posted a photo of himself and Ben Affleck on Instagram at the WB site in the UK. The image followed rumors that they were seen together at the site where Momoa was filming scenes for the new movie “Aquaman”. The post attached to the photo mentioned reunited Arthur and Bruce, which implies a connection with DC.

According to subsequent reports, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” included the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman, which, due to the fact that he has not yet been seen in current DC films, confused the test audience. Add to this the fact that other places where Keaton should appear were the movie “Batgirl”, which is now dead, and “Flash”, whose future is unknown, it was reportedly decided to reshoot the episodic role of Batman with a version of Affleck’s character.

Based on these reports, which Jason Momoa surely knows about, the Aquaman actor seems to be teasing us that we might get both versions of Batman in The Lost Kingdom. And since we really have no idea, it’s certainly possible. We expect to get all sorts of multiverse elements from The Flash movie, so there’s no reason why it couldn’t happen in Aquaman as well. As far as we know, Robert Pattinson may also appear. Has anyone called George Clooney?

Unfortunately, for all the fans who are waiting for this answer, it will take some time. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” also fell victim to the same wild WB shakeups that canceled “Batgirl.” In this case, the film has been constantly delayed, and “Aquaman 2” will now not be released until Christmas 2023, after previously being postponed until December of this year, and then next spring.