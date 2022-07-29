Jason Momoa reunites with Ben Affleck and teases his return in the sequel “Aquaman” as Batman: “Great things are coming”

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Courtesy of Jason Momoa/Instagram

Respond to Aquaman’s bat signal? When Jason Momoa starts filming his upcoming movie Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, he has fans who are theorizing about which of the heroes of the DC universe can lend a helping hand.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: cast details, release date and more

Read the article

“Bruce [Wayne] and Arthur [Curry] have REUNITED,” the 42—year-old Game of Thrones graduate signed an Instagram photo with Ben Affleck on Thursday, July 28, referring to their DC characters. “I love you and miss you, Ben.”

In the behind-the-scenes photo, two men pose in front of the camera on the set. Although Momoa was clearly not in an underwater hero costume, the 49-year-old Argo director donned a form-fitting dark suit that resembled his past outfits of the famous Bruce Wayne.

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Courtesy of Jason Momoa/Instagram

“The WB studio tours have just explored the backyard,” Momoa added in a post on the social network. “I got caught on the set, all the great things are coming, AQUAMAN 2, all my aloha.”

Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and other stars who played Batman

Read the article

Although neither Momoa nor the Massachusetts native have publicly confirmed Affleck’s involvement in the upcoming sequel, the “Dune” actor teased that he was back to work.

“I’m back on set, [but] I can’t tell you what I’m doing,” Momoa said Thursday in an Instagram Story video showing off his trailer. “It’s top secret.”

He added: “All I can say is thank you to one of my favorite manufacturing companies for accepting me and taking care of the environment [by giving up single-use plastic bottles], because I can’t say more. But good things happen.”

Despite trying to keep a low profile on set, Momoa quickly ran into fans during the Warner Bros. tour. “Well, it’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it? That’s what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your venue and our fans are there,” he added via Story footage. — Well, we tried to keep it a secret.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman Warner Bros/DC/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Hawaii native, who shares 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, further sparked rumors of Affleck’s reunion after he walked into a trailer labeled “B.A.”. With a cursory glance, fans could spot the “Good Girl Will Hunting” actor, who married Jennifer Lopez earlier this month, sitting on the couch in a tight-fitting suit.

“I’m lost. Oh, sorry, BA, I’ve never worked here,” Momoa signed his clip after bursting into the trailer without warning.

The Sweet Girl star, who has since been linked to Asa Gonzalez after divorcing the 54-year-old Cosby Show graduate, first played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the 2018 film of the same name. He reprised his superhero mantle in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Justice League by Zack Snyder.

Stars who played superheroes

Read the article

Affleck, for his part, took on the role of the Caped Crusader in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before returning in five DCEU films, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League team.

Ben Affleck as Batman in Justice League. DC Entertainment/Warner Bros/Shutterstock

“Actually, Justice League was the lowest point for me,” the “Tender Bar” star told The Los Angeles Times earlier this year about his “terrible” time on set. “It was a bad experience because of a combination of circumstances: my own life, my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], too long absence, competing plans, and then the personal tragedy of [director] Zach [after his daughter committed suicide in 2017. ] and re-shooting. It was just the worst experience. It was terrible.”

After “Justice League” Affleck also refused to direct “Batman”, in which Matt Reeves later took part. Robert Pattinson eventually dressed up as the masked hero in the 2021 movie.

“I looked at it and thought: “I won’t be happy doing this. The person who does it should like it,” Affleck recalled in a January interview with a Los Angeles newspaper. “It’s supposed to be something you always want to do, and I probably would have enjoyed doing it at 32 or so. But that was the moment when I began to realize that it wasn’t worth it. It’s just a wonderful advantage of refocusing and recalibrating your priorities.: as soon as it became more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”