Jason Momoa Jokes about Hugging His “father’s body” while recovering from Hernia Surgery: “I don’t want to do squats”

Not so chiseled anymore?! Jason Momoa joked that he decided to embrace his “father’s body” while recovering from hernia surgery.

“[I’m] fine. Still not squatting,” the 43—year-old “Game of Thrones” actor said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, August 23, when asked about how he feels after the procedure. “[I’m] trying to keep Dad’s body a little longer.”

When 44-year-old Corden said that he “can’t say that you have a father’s body,” Momoa waved it off. “Buddy, I don’t want to squat anymore.”

In March, a native of Hawaii reported that he went under the knife just a day before he appeared at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

“I had a hernia operation yesterday,” Momoa told Extra at the time, joking that he injured himself while filming stunts for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. “[I] was scattering bodies. I’m getting old, bro. This is not CinemaCon 2016, you know what I mean?”

Four months later, the Dune actor experienced another health hazard when he was involved in a head-on collision in Los Angeles. According to the incident report, Momoa was driving on Old Topanga Road when another motorist crossed the double yellow line and crashed into his 1970 Oldsmobile. The other driver, who was on a motorcycle, was thrown out of the motorcycle and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Although he emerged from the accident unscathed, a source told Us Weekly at the time that Momoa was “extremely shaken by the trauma of it all” and that he “knows he’s lucky to be alive.” The insider added that the See star was “grateful that he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is fine too.”

Momoa’s personal life has also undergone major changes over the past year. In January, he and Lisa Bonet separated after four years of marriage. “We have all felt the compression and change in these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding~ and our family is no exception… feeling and developing due to the seismic shifts taking place,” the couple wrote in a joint statement posted on Instagram at the time. . “So ~ We share the news of our family ~ That we are breaking up in marriage. We’re not sharing this because we think it’s newsworthy~ But in order for us to be able to do it with dignity and honestly in our lives.”

The former couple, who have daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, have remained on friendly terms, even though the “Fast and Furious X” actor started dating Asa Gonzalez in May. “Asa and Jason are dating, it’s very casual,” a source told Us at the time. “But they have fun and get to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction between them. They are both very attracted to each other, and they see where things are going.”