Jason Momoa Is Still Touting His Love of Motorcycles After an Accident This Week

Jason Momoa may be a tough guy and also play a lot of them in upcoming movies, but he’s still a human being. No one will blame him for shying away from his love of motorcycles in recent days, especially when his partner crashed into Momoa’s oilcar during a recent accident. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the “Aquaman 2” star is still touting his love of motorcycles as part of a recent ad campaign.

Admittedly, this is not an advertisement for motorcycles. Appearing in Jason Momoa’s Instagram stories, as well as in his feed of posts, the bicycle enthusiast showed how he is connecting the new line of sunglasses brand Harley Davidson. Here is an actor aptly promoting the “Jason Momoa Collection” of glasses, with warm words about what this brand represents for him:

This is the second collection in which the newly dressed villain Fast X collaborates with American motorcycle legends. This pair of sunglasses says Jason Momoa. Most likely, planned and filmed long before this accident, Momoa’s advertisement posted on the actor’s social networks really indicates that he is still very supportive of the motorcycle community.

Another coincidence is the fact that the “Jason Momoa Collection” sunglasses look like they can protect the driver’s vision on the road, potentially preventing more accidents on the way. Possessing a dark tortoiseshell color, Momoa wears both reflective and non-reflective lenses, which can be useful for both bikers and non-bikers.

Devoted fans of the actor will also be happy to know that you have a choice of “Smiling Jason Momoa”, “Thoughtful Jason Momoa” and a third option that really unites this campaign. The man himself has provided all these selected pictures in his Instagram stories, and one of them definitely proves that Momoa feels at home with these shades. See how he wears sunglasses when he rides a motorcycle himself:

Sunglasses have always been a staple of bikers’ wardrobe and anyone who wants to look cool while protecting their eyesight. Jason Momoa’s promotion of both may have come at an interesting time, but it also seems appropriate when you consider the product being sold. In any case, we wish a speedy recovery to the biker who got into an accident, and also express the hope that the last Momoa glasses will appear on the streets.

As for the upcoming Jason Momoa movies, you’ll have to wait until 2023. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will hit theaters on March 17, 2023; while Fast X is currently due to debut in about two months, on May 19. However, if you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get Momoa’s fix much earlier, as you will be able to enjoy his TV series “See”, which will end soon, and the third and final season will debut on August 26.