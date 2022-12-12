Jason Momoa Explained All His Tattoos and Gave a Funny Answer When Asked How Long The Tattoo on His Head Took

Jason Momoa has accumulated a huge amount of body art over his long career. As an integral part of Momoa’s personality, they are included in most of the roles he plays, including Arthur Curry from Aquaman. Although they are usually on display, Hollywood stars rarely talk about what’s behind them. Although he discussed the process of getting some of these tattoos. But in a new interview, the fan-favorite actor talked about his tattoo and shared a funny answer about how long it took to get a tattoo on his neck.

The DC star clarified his tattoos by answering the most popular questions on the internet for Wired. He said that some of them represent his business enterprises, while others are more personal in nature. A-lister delved into the symbolism of his unique body art, saying:

Some of them are my companies that I have, On the Roam, Pride of Gypsies. Some are just personal. One for the one who left, whom I loved very much. Many of them are designed for protection. Aumaqua, something like your guardian. It’s to protect the family, and it’s spears.

In short, tattoos have become another way for Jason Momoa to celebrate everything in his life, from family to career. The fact that he relies on his Hawaiian ancestry for much of his body art speaks to the connection he still has with his roots despite living and working in Hollywood. Of course, this connection is evident in his projects, such as his new historical drama Apple TV+ “Military Commander”, which is being filmed in his home state. The star even performed a Hawaiian little on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. It is clear that he loves his culture and people (although some locals were not too happy with the staging of his show, which was inconvenient).

The actor’s last tattoo was done after he got a haircut earlier this year. After he documented the viral haircut, he added another video showing off his new generic tattoo on his head. Fans have only seen the results, but in a recent interview, the “Dreamland” star gave some of them some idea of how long he had to sit on his latest work:

Two and a half hours. And it seemed like a lifetime.

That’s what I call patience. Tattooing can be long and tedious, and lying down for more than two hours is no small feat. In addition, his newest ink was applied to a sensitive area — the side of his head. So thank him for holding the needle for so long. It sounds like it was a difficult experience for Jason Momoa, but he definitely endured it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the star gets more tattoos at some point, but after this last one, he might want to take a break from adding new designs.

Jason Momoa’s busy 2022 will carry over into next year as he stars in some of the biggest new movie releases of 2023. He will reprise the role of Arthur Curry in the films Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. In addition, Momoa will join the finales of “Fast and Furious” “Fast and Furious X” and “Fast and Furious 11” in the role of the mysterious Dante. Until the films are released next year, you can stream “Aquaman” using an HBO Max subscription.