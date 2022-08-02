Jason Momoa doesn’t let his love of motorcycles die after an accident and celebrates his birthday with hilarious posts about bicycles

Among the things that future DC movie star Jason Momoa won’t give up, there are two pretty important things unrelated to his family life. He is not only passionate about environmental protection, but also quite a big fan of motorcycles. Even after Momoa’s recent accident involving Harley Davidson, nothing prevents this birthday boy from showing love for a very personal hobby.

One of the photos that Jason Momoa shared in stories was taken from the Instagram profile of his friend Max Schaaf. This picture was from a post on Schaaf’s IG, in which, as you will see below, there was also a huge heartfelt birthday greeting

These most recent photos in Jason Momoa’s IG Stories do not fully reflect his promotion of cycling culture after the accident. The Aquaman 2 star also shared with the world a look at his second collection of Harley Davidson glasses, which admittedly looks pretty cute.

Speaking of a cool motorcycle, here’s another photo that Jason Momoa shared with Max Schaaf. Showing off his wacky character, with a fully branded signature.

Those of you who are concerned about Jason Momoa’s safety, especially after his recent incident, can relax. A closer look at the previous photo shows that the bike is completely stationary, and all participants are unharmed. Even the Fast X effects team probably wouldn’t be able to make such speeds so safe, whether the stand is down or not.

Clearly, the best was saved for last on Jason Momoa’s birthday. That’s well said considering the previous images above, which are pretty exciting in themselves. However, if you thought Momoa sitting on a bike in the desert was the peak image this review could reach, it’s time to be rewarded.

While he hasn’t exactly shared photos of his recent bike ride with Asa Gonzalez, Momoa has even been spotted out in the wild indulging in the two-wheeled joy he loves so much. His exact relationship with his recent ex—girlfriend may still be in question, but Jason Momoa’s love of motorcycles is something that everyone still clearly sees.

At this point, it might be a good idea for Jason Momoa to create a calendar for the whole year, consisting only of shots of him riding a bike. It would be a good time, since 2023 could be the year of Jason Momoa, and such a project could help his fans survive the wait for his hotly anticipated films Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast and Furious X.

These films will debut respectively in the 2023 film schedule on March 17 and May 19 of the same year. Of course, if you don’t want to wait that long, the Netflix movie schedule for 2022 assumes that Momoa will return to the screens in the family adventure “Dreamland”.