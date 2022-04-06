Jason Momoa denied rumors about Kate Beckinsale’s affair after photos from the Oscar party: I was “just a gentleman”

Nothing with this! Jason Momoa clarifies the status of his relationship after he was spotted offering his jacket to Kate Beckinsale outside the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The 42-year-old Aquaman star told Extra on Monday, April 4 that he and 48-year-old Beckinsale just had a friendly chat after the awards ceremony on March 27. “It was crazy,” Momoa said of the speculation. “[I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England filming Aquaman 2. Everyone is like that: “Are you dating?” No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold.”

Fans began to wonder if the Hawaii native had already left after breaking up with ex-wife Lisa Bonet when he was photographed with the Underworld actress in Los Angeles last month. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Momoa and Beckinsale looked into each other’s eyes while they were engaged in conversation. While the couple seemed cozy, the “Game of Thrones” alum denied it was anything more than a platonic relationship.

“Absolutely not, not together,” he told Extra. “She’s very nice. I was very nice, just a gentleman. Now I won’t give my coat to anyone.”

Momoa has children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, from Bonet, 54, whom he married in 2017 after more than a decade together. The couple announced their separation via Instagram in January.

“We all felt the compression and changes of these transformational times… The revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is no exception… feeling and developing from the ongoing seismic shifts And so on ~ We share the news of our family ~ That we are breaking up in marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “We’re not sharing this because we think it’s newsworthy~ And so that ~ in our life we can do it with dignity and honestly.”

The duo added: “The love between us continues, developing the way she wants to be known and lived. We free each other to be what we are learning to become. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our Children. We teach our children what is possible.”

Despite their breakup, Momoa has made it clear that he and Bonet will always be a part of each other’s lives. Graduates of the series “Rescuers of Malibu: Hawaii” even supported the former stepdaughter of Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of her movie “Batman” last month.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here, so we’re introducing me and the kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight at an event he attended with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “We are very happy just to be here. …It’s still a family, you know?”

Beckinsale, for her part, was previously married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019. She has a 23-year-old daughter Lily by ex Michael Sheen. Since then, the Serendipity star has been linked to Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson and Goody Grace.