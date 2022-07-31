Jason Momoa and Asa Gonzalez rode a motorcycle together after the accident, but are they together again?

Most of the public was surprised back in January when Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their divorce. Momoa later denied rumors of a reconciliation with Bonet, and shortly after appearing on the red carpet in April, he was linked to actress Asa Gonzalez. By June, Momoa and Gonzalez had reportedly broken up, but more recently they were spotted riding a motorcycle together, shortly after an accident involving the “Aquaman” actor. But all this raises one question: are they really together again.

Last week, photos were taken of two stars riding Jason Momoa’s bike in Malibu. Of course, it was a nice moment, but it was also a bit dizzying considering they broke up last month. Interestingly, a few weeks ago Momoa and Gonzalez were spotted leaving a London restaurant after a breakup. Sources for people have shared some details about what is going on between them, claiming that there is some kind of spark between the couple:

There’s an attraction there. Eiza likes him very much. He’s a funny guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can.

This information is consistent with past reports about the two stars, as it was said that they had a rather fun relationship. Even when it became known that they had broken up, the source claimed that in some ways they still “love” each other. However, it was also said that the stars have a lot to do now thanks to their busy careers. Another statement from the same insider seems to confirm this:

Although they both have very busy careers. They hang out when they’re in the same city. They like it. It’s not serious, or a relationship. Asa is not looking for that right now.

Whether or not this recent trip indicates romance, it’s just nice to see that Jason Momoa is doing well and can ride the bikes he loves so much. A week ago, Momoa was involved in a head-on collision in which his Oldsmobile oil car collided with a motorcycle near the Calabasas area. It is reported that a man riding a bicycle switched to the actor’s lane at the turn of Old Topanga Canyon Road. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and just a few days later Momoa advertised his love of motorcycles (as he does quite often).

These days, the fan-favorite male lead was busy in various ways. He was filming the long-awaited “Fast and Furious X” with Vin Diesel, who shared a shirtless photo of the DC star from the set. Jason Momoa also shot the Universal comedy a few months ago, adding to his growing list of upcoming projects. However, he had some downtime as he and Jared Leto went on vacation together.

Jason Momoa, however, also devoted time to his mixed family, which was especially noticeable by the way he promoted the role of stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz in Batman. Thus, regardless of the state of his relationship with Lisa Bonet, it seems that the star is determined to devote time to his children. As for his relationship with Asa Gonzalez, we’ll just have to wait and see if this quick friendship can turn into an official romance again.