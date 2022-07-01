Jason Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine

A heartbreaking discovery. The cause of death of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson became known less than two weeks after authorities discovered that he was not responding.

The 26-year-old football player’s death was the result of “the combined action of fentanyl and cocaine,” a Baltimore Medical Examiner spokesperson said in a statement, according to E! News. Ferguson’s death was ruled an accident.

Authorities responded to a call in North Baltimore at 11:25 p.m. on June 21 and upon arrival they found the Louisiana native unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite being treated by paramedics present.

hHis death came as a shock to NFL fans and his teammates, who expressed “sincere condolences” to his loved ones. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious character. We extend our sincere condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarra Lawson, also shared a statement of grief after his passing. “He was a wonderful young man, full of love and life,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “He will be remembered not only as a football player, but also as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your constant prayers.”

The death of an athlete a week after attending the Ravens training camp. He was preparing for his fourth season with the team.

“The last person I talked to is leaving the institution. We spent almost every day together in the sauna, trying to see who would last longer,” Ferguson’s midfielder colleague Patrick Queen wrote about his late teammate on Twitter. “He said it’s our turn this year, man. I miss you, bro.”

The Louisiana Tech graduate was the father of son Jace, 4, and daughter Jreya, 3, whom he shared with his fiancee. “My best friend, my boy, my firstborn, my only son, the one who will become the future daddy-bag, turned 3 on this day, and we went to a party!!!!!” Ferguson posted on Instagram in November 2019 along with a video of his son blowing out candles on a birthday cake. “Happy birthday, Jace O’Neill Ferguson, Mom and Dad love you so much, and we are very grateful to you.”

That same month, Ferguson told Penn-Live Patriot News that kids were his motivation on the field. “When I’m off the field, I’m just very, very calm because I don’t see any reason to be constantly annoyed,” he said at the time. “There are people on the pitch that I can’t let down. That’s how I work. That’s how I eat. And now I have children, so I won’t let anything stop me from eating.”