Jason Derulo explained why, in his opinion, he “changed TikTok forever” and how he helped turn it into “the app that is today.”

Singer Jason Derulo has one of the largest accounts in TikTok: his page has more than 56 million subscribers, where he regularly uploads videos that collect millions of views and likes.

The star has been uploading videos to the platform since Musical.ly and has been growing steadily on the platform ever since.

In a YouTube video with the Kick Game sneaker store, Derulo talked about how, in his opinion, he has influenced TikTok over the years.

“I just had fun, to be honest. At first it was a dance app, and it was a dance app, and I thought: “I do not know if this will work.” You know, everyone doesn’t like dancing,” he explained.

“So I thought: “Let me start posting other shit.” I tried to post a photo, but it didn’t work. People said: “What the fuck is this?” Then I started posting random videos similar to stories. It didn’t work.”

The topic starts at 14:00

He further said that the platform worked for him to post content that was “more interesting”.

“I thought: “OK, this is the moment when I can be a leader and do something completely different in the app,” he said. “I think it changed the app forever because TikTok used to be just a dance app, and it wasn’t until I started introducing other things that it became the app it is today.”

Jason almost revealed to the audience how much TikTok pays him, but did not disclose the real figure.

Some viewers did not agree that the star is solely responsible for changing the content of TikTok, and a huge number of other creators have influenced the trends and direction of the development of the platform over the years.

Despite this, Derulo continues to be one of the biggest stars on the platform, gaining new followers every day.