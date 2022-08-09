Jason Bloom Teases Five Nights At Freddy’s Film With BTS Take A Look At Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

The movie “Five Nights with Freddy” has been in development for quite some time, and now Jason Blum has shown some of the work that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is doing.

Creator Scott Cawton and Blumhouse Productions worked together for some time on the film “Five Nights with Freddie”, and producer and studio head Jason Bloom spoke more than frankly about how difficult it was to write the story correctly. Still, things seem to be moving forward, as Blum shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Creature Shop artist Jim Henson working on what appears to be a small-scale design for the titular Freddie Fazber.

In a tweet, Blum talks about the legendary creature shop’s involvement, saying. “It’s great to work with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Their experience and knowledge in the field of animatronics is simply killer!” With a pun and a first look at the process going on behind the scenes, fans of Five Nights at Freddy are already demanding more.The image shows the creature creator from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop sculpting a small mock-up of what looks like a Freddy Fazbear costume on a human model.In the picture, the model is decorated with what looks like Freddie’s rounded belly, complete with a bow tie, microphone and some partially finished feet/shoes in the frame.

There was little news about the development of the film, and fans were worried about the status of the project. The film was originally put into development in 2015, and it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. The Blumhouse founder’s tweet finally confirms that work on the project has finally begun. The details of the plot are not disclosed, but it is likely that it will develop in the same way as the games, where an unwitting guard starts working in a pizzeria in the style of Chucky Cheese, filled with deadly animatronics and spirits of murdered children.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s games themselves suddenly became a huge hit after the release of the first part in 2014. As a new night guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza pizzeria, you have to survive five nights in the building, and there are more and more animatronics inside. they are deadly and difficult to deal with. The unique mechanics of power management combined with beeps, scary animatronics and screamers led to the fact that the game has become a huge multimedia franchise.

There are now 14 games in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s, including spin-offs from the main series, as well as books, graphic novels and many collectibles. The creator of “Five Nights with Freddie” Coughton participated in the creation of 9 games and several novels before announcing his retirement in 2021. Despite this, he still retains the creative rights to the series and participates in the upcoming feature film. No further details about the film have been released, although Blum said in March that he could expect a release in 2023.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is in preparation for filming.