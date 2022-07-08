Jarrod Carmichael on working with Quentin Tarantino on a film that could be a crossover between Django and Zorro

Quentin Tarantino’s career as a screenwriter and director is one of those cases when projects that have not been implemented are almost as intriguing as what has hit the big screen. Tarantino’s “gangster movie” Star Trek has attracted the most attention in recent years, as it has gone from a potential upcoming movie to a script lying on a shelf. Now everything has changed, as comedian and screenwriter Jarrod Carmichael told several new stories about working on the crossover “Django Unchained” and “Zorro”, which was never realized.

Carmichael spoke in detail about his work with Quentin Tarantino on a potential sequel in a recent interview. Telling stories about parties with “Once Upon a Time in a Fairy Tale”… Several wild stories have appeared in the Hollywood screenwriter/director. Revealing the details of this period of his life, Jarrod Carmichael told GQ the following:

Quentin is a crazy guy that I love, and I’m happy to be able to spend time with him. We watched exploitation films in New Beverly, and he read me scenes that never made it into his films, which he printed in his kitchen after he made freshly squeezed lemonade for me. It was really special. In fact, this is an incredible, incredible scenario created by Django/Zorro, which I would like Sony to come up with, but I understand that this is impossible. But I still think we wrote a $500 million movie.

At the moment, we are almost sure that if you work with Quentin, you will get an amazing experience, regardless of whether your film is put into production. Writer Mark L. Smith provided another proof of this, because as a result of his collaboration on the script of “Star Trek”, which we mentioned earlier, Tarantino acted out gangster scenes.

After a new round of Jarrod Carmichael’s promotion of the Django/Zorro script with the help of such stories, fans are probably more interested than ever in what could have been. Moreover, the comedian called this concept “a $500 million movie”, and even the “Mask of Zorro” by Antonio Banderas was sold after it was presented by Tarantino himself.

At the moment, it is unlikely that Quentin Tarantino will shoot any sequel to his popular film Django Unchained. It is reported that his tenth and last film is on the way, and the author’s retirement may lead to the creation of one of the three films that Tarantino still wants to make. None of the projects mentioned are Django/Zorro related, and even Jarrod Carmichael’s enthusiasm seems to indicate that the ball is on Sony’s side for any potential move.

Nevertheless, the scriptwriter/director of the “Disgusting Eight” is not against others shooting his scripts. Quentin Tarantino even said it when he said he wouldn’t direct his “Star Trek” pitch. Perhaps, with an interested studio, a suitable director and the constant participation of Jarrod Carmichael, Django/Zorro will be able to get into cinemas. In this case, let’s hope that the version of the legendary swordsman Antonio Banderas is still teaming up with the vengeful bounty hunter Jamie Foxx!

The next project that fans should expect from Quentin Tarantino is his book on the history of cinema and memoirs “Kinospeculation”, which is scheduled for release on November 1. Meanwhile, if you are looking for where to broadcast Jarrod Carmichael’s work, this information is easily available at your leisure.