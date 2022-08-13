Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnett Dish on the bromance scene in the third season of “I’ve Never Been”

The third season of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy drama “Never Happened” cuts straight to the action and gives fans what they’ve always wanted: a scene between the show’s two main romantic interests, Ben and Paxton, played respectively by Jaren. Lewison and Darren Barnett.

The show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been widely acclaimed since its first season in 2020. The series tells the story of an Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her journey through high school, which involves friends, family drama and more. boys. The second season began in rocky territory, when Devi ambiguously dated both boys, and ended with her choosing Paxton as her companion at the school dance. In the final scenes, Ben confirms that he still has feelings for Devi, and the plot continues to evolve in the new season. Devi and Paxton discover that they have some intimacy issues caused by a boy-obsessed teenager’s obsession with public opinion, and Ben sabotages his relationship with his new girlfriend Anisa.

Game Rant had the opportunity to chat with Jaren Lewisohn and Darren Barnett about the new season. We talked about their initial reaction to their big scene together, about the journey of their characters throughout the third season, and even got a few hints about the “mind-blowing” plans for the fourth season.

Game Rant: I was so impressed with the new season, especially the pleasant moment of the bromance between your characters. It feels like it’s been a long time. What was your first reaction when you read the script and saw this scene?

Jaren Lewison: I think I read it first and immediately wrote to Darren. I’m like, “Dude, we have a scene together, and you won’t believe what it is.” When we actually got the chance to do it, it was even better than I could have imagined. Speaking of which, at least to me, Darren is such a generous actor and I’ve been a fan of his work and some of the scenes I’ve seen him do with Devi and Trent and all that. But to be able to do a scene with Ben and Paxton was a lot of fun. They have very different energies, so there was something to play with, and Kabir Akhtar, the director of this episode, had so many different funny notes. It was such an explosion and a pleasure to act in a scene, because we are so close in real life that when we appear together, it becomes even more fun.

Darren Barnett: Jaren also gives, and I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I like how it turned out.

GR: Darren, your character Paxton is a year older than everyone else, and it’s time for him to graduate. What would you like him to do next?

Barnet: He had to do a lot of work on himself, because when swimming flew out of the window, it was a completely new journey of self-discovery and finding out the direction in which he wanted to move. I just want to see him happy, no matter what it is. He needs to find that security in himself to come to terms with the fact that he can’t be a star athlete and a star man wherever he goes, because it’s just not real life. It doesn’t always work out that way.

GR: Did you expect this character arch when you first came on board the show?

Barnett: No, there were a lot of moments in slow motion and shirtless in the first season, but when we kept reading, it was something like, “OK, I think this guy is a stable, hot guy.” They really gave him a heart. You know, even in the first season they gave him a heart. They were really fun to play with, and they continued to develop this throughout the second, third and even fourth seasons, which we can’t discuss at all.

GR: While we’re talking about this character development topic, Jaren, Ben has had such an amazing arc over the years. What problems will he face in the third season?

Lewisohn: I think the theme of this season for Ben is pressure. Ben is dealing with a lot of pressure in terms of relationships where he has these complicated feelings for Devi and he’s also trying to be a great guy for Anisa, so that’s the pressure of that relationship. In addition, there is also the college application process, which he has put himself under incredible pressure to strive for greatness and excellence. He really, really wants to get into this particular school, and he will do literally anything to be sure that he can get there.

He does a lot of things. I think on Ben’s journey, especially at the end of the season, I can look back and say, “Wow, I’m really proud of some of the steps you’re taking in terms of your growth and the process of building your own career.” personality. I know you have a long way to go, but I’m proud of you for starting and I’m proud of you for trying,” and in the fourth season I was amazed and I was really speechless. Not even because I don’t want to spoil anything, but also because I was speechless.