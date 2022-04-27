Jared Padalecki says he’s “on the mend” after a car accident and hopes to resume filming “later this week”

Getting better. Jared Padalecki told fans about his health after he was involved in a major car accident over the weekend.

“Hello! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” the 39—year-old former Supernatural star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 26, along with a photo of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Odette. “I’m definitely getting better and hope to return to filming later this week. I was so lucky that I had the best care and I was surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.” He is currently starring in the CW show “Walker,” which was renewed for a third season in March.

On Thursday, April 21, Padalecki announced that he would not be able to attend the Supernatural fan convention in New Jersey, although he did not give a reason at the time. “Hello, #SPNFamily! Sorry to miss you all in New York this weekend. Thank you and #WalkerFamily for the love and support. I can’t wait to see you all again. 🙏 ❤️ ,” he tweeted at the time.

His former co-star Jensen Ackles said that his on-screen brother gave him permission to talk about the accident on Sunday, April 24, and told the audience that Padalecki was recovering from a car accident. “I miss my buddy,” the 44—year-old “Boys” star told the crowd in East Brunswick, speaking solo at the official Creation Entertainment Supernatural convention on Sunday, April 24. — [Padalecki] sends his regards. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s sad that he can’t be here.”

He continued: “He was in a very serious car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he was lucky to be alive. He’s at home, recovering, and the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now blows my mind because I saw the car.”

According to Eccles, when the collision occurred, the car’s airbags went off, which caused Padalecki to run out of strength. “This airbag is effective. He’s like, “I feel like I’ve done 12 rounds with Tyson,” the Texas native added. “But he’s fine, and he’s moving. But yes, [it was] a very, very serious car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social media and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The former partners previously made headlines when Walker’s star revealed that he learned about the upcoming prequel series “Supernatural” from social media, and not from Ackles, who is producing the show.

“Dude. I’m happy for you. I wish I could hear about it in some other way other than Twitter. I’m happy to watch, but upset that Sam Winchester didn’t take any part,” Padalecki tweeted in June 2021.

However, the couple quickly reconciled, and the New York Minute star revealed that he and Ackles discussed everything over the phone. “The show is at the beginning of the process and there are still many miles ahead,” he wrote on Twitter just a day later. “We drove a lot of roads together, and sometimes there are bumps on these damn roads. The blows don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”