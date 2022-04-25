Jared Padalecki is “lucky to be alive” after a “very serious car accident,” says Jensen Ackles

Rest and recovery. Jensen Ackles said that his colleague on the TV series “Supernatural” Jared Padalecki missed a fan event in New Jersey because he is being treated after a car accident.

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles, 44, told the crowd in East Brunswick while speaking solo at the official Creation Entertainment Supernatural convention on Sunday, April 24. — [Padalecki] sends his regards. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s sad that he can’t be here.”

“He got into a very serious car accident,” the Boys star explained, prompting sighs from concerned fans. “He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Ackles, who played Padalecki’s brother for 15 seasons on the popular CW series, added that there were no deaths as a result of the accident. However, the Radio Company soloist was shocked that Padalecki is not even in the hospital.

“He’s recovering at home, and the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now just drives me crazy because I saw the car,” he said.

When the collision occurred, the car’s airbags went off, which made Padalecki exhausted. “This airbag is effective,” Eccles added. “He’s like, ‘I feel like I’ve done 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he’s fine, and he’s moving. But yes, [it was] a very, very serious car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social media and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The former partners in the film made headlines last year when Gilmore Girls graduates found out about the prequel series “Supernatural”, which is produced by Eccles, called “Winchesters” through social networks, and not in person.

“Dude. I’m happy for you. I wish I could hear about it in some other way other than Twitter. I’m happy to watch, but upset that Sam Winchester didn’t take any part,” Padalecki tweeted in June 2021.

However, the two quickly reconciled. “@JensenAckles and I had a great conversation, as it often happens, and everything is fine. The show is at the beginning of the process, and it’s still miles away. We drove a lot of roads together, and sometimes there are bumps on these damn roads,” he tweeted a day later. “The blows don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Since then, the couple has appeared together several times at conventions, and Ackles directed an episode of Padalecki’s show “Walker”.

The New York Minute star is married to Genevieve Padalecki (nee Cortese), and they have three children: Thomas, 10, Shep, 8, and Odette, 5.