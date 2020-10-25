Jared Leto’s Joker to Set Record in New Editing

Jared Leto’s Joker has not been all bad, and here we tell you about a record that is about to be broken.

Much has been said about the work of Jared Leto as The Joker, as some fans of this character have demerited his work, however, there is a record that this actor would break, even above other actors who have played this mythical character.

And it is that the famous will resume the role in the new Justice League movie for 2021, so he could be consecrated as the only actor who has played the Batman villain twice, unless Joaquin Phoenix does the same. himself in an alleged sequel to the Joker, however, for now it would only be Leto who achieves this mark.

Of course, the fact of interpreting this character twice does not mean that he is one of the most acclaimed by the audience, but on the contrary, he is one of the most hated, since they assure that the singer also did not measure up for this paper.

Actors who have played the Joker

The actor Joaquin Phoenix has been the last to put himself in the shoes of this character, doing a deep acting work, since he was not seen as a villain, but as the protagonist of the story, from its origins and until it is finally declared like a villain for murdering a person.

However, this character has also been in the hands of Heat Ledger, who passed away shortly after playing the role, and who, like Phoenix, won an Oscar for his work.

Jack Nicholson has also been declared one of the best Jokers when he played this role under the direction of Tim Burton in 1989, being applauded for his work, however, this was not an Oscar winner.

What has been your favorite Joker? Do you think Jared Leto deserves to be this mythical villain again? Tell us your opinion in the comments.



