Jared Leto Will Play The Joker Once Again

Jared Leto will be portraying the Joker once again in the 4-hour movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Snyder Cut), which will be released on HBO Max next year, according to the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jared Leto played the Joker as a side character in Suicide Squad, which was released in 2016, but he never appeared in the Justice League movie, which was released a year later. Therefore, it is difficult to predict how much Leto will appear in the film for what purpose.

For those who do not know; Zack Snyder, the director of the original Justice League movie, was forced to quit as he lost his daughter while filming continued, and Joss Whedon took the director’s chair in his place. Whedon not only shot the remainder of the movie, he also re-shot the scenes that Zack Snyder had shot.

With Justice League’s complete disappointment, DC fans demanded that the never-aired scenes shot by Zack Snyder be aired under the name Snyder Cut. This dream came true with the official confirmation of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

DC will not just put out the unpublished scenes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The company also gave Zack Snyder a $ 70 million budget to re-shoot some of the scenes of the film. In this context, Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) went back to the set by wearing their costumes.

Returning to Jared Leto developments; The Hollywood Reporter did not share any information on whether Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) or other Suicide Squad characters will appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The new promotional images and videos that DC will release in the upcoming period can eliminate the question marks about the highly anticipated movie.



