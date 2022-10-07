Jared Leto Will Play Karl Lagerfeld In The Biopic

Jared Leto will play fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic about his life and career.

The musician and actor, who recently starred in House Of Gucci, will also produce a biopic with partner Emma Ladbrook through his production company Paradox.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the storyline is kept secret, but the film will tell about “the key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable prism, like the man himself.”

Speaking to the publication, Leto said: “There are a lot of relationships that need to be explored. Karl’s career lasted more than 50 years, so both personally and professionally he was close to many people. I can say that we are going to focus on key relationships that reflect different aspects of his life.”

Leto is going to collaborate with three Lagerfeld confidants who will become executive producers. Among them are Pier Paolo Rigi, chief executive officer of the Karl Lagerfeld House, Caroline Lebar, senior vice president for image and communications at Karl Lagerfeld, and Sebastian Jondo, the designer’s former personal assistant and bodyguard.

The film has been approved by Karl Lagerfeld’s company, and the director and the start date of production have not yet been announced.

In recent years, Leto has been working closely with the Italian fashion house Gucci, wearing matching suits with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Along with playing Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” his other recent works include “Morbius,” “Blade Runner 2049” and Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.”

Lagerfeld, who worked as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own fashion label, died at the age of 85 in 2019 after a battle with cancer.