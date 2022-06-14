Jared Leto is still ready to return to the role of Morbius or the Joker

Jared Leto confirms that he is ready to reprise his role as Morbius and the Joker. “Morbius” was released earlier this year and received poor reviews from both viewers and critics, bringing the titular Dr. Leto Michael Morbius to the big screen for the first time. In addition to being a critical failure, the film was also a financial disappointment, earning just $164 million on a production budget estimated at $75 million. Morbius has since gained popularity on the internet in the form of a meme, which led to Sony re-releasing it only for it to fail again.

However, Morbius was not the first time Leto played a comic book villain, as the actor had also previously appeared in Suicide Squad 2016. Like Morbius, the film was widely criticized by critics, but at the box office it showed much better box office receipts, earning more than $ 746 million. Leto’s game caused controversy among fans, but the actor still reprised the role in a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which finally gave him the opportunity to come face-to-face with Ben Affleck’s Batman in one of Snyder’s favorite episodes of “Nightmer”. .

By topic: How does Morbius’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Compare to Every Jared Leto Movie

In a new interview with The Playlist, Leto says that he is still ready to return to the roles of Morbius and the Joker in future films. While Leto doesn’t go into too much detail on whether he thinks this is a real possibility, he’s clearly not ready to say he’s finally done playing any of his comic book antiheroes. When asked if he would return, Leto answered simply and modestly enough:

“Well, as they say, never say never.”

Despite the almost universally negative reaction from critics, many fans seem to like Leto’s devoted performance as Morbius and the Joker. The actor is known to be very “methodical” in his approach to the game: in one report, around the time of the release of Morbius, it is shown that the actor used crutches to move around on the set, which led to long breaks in the toilet. It is unlikely that Morbius will get a sequel, given that it has already failed to show box office twice, but if Leto returns to the role, it will most likely be Sony’s team of villains somewhere in the future.

It remains to be seen whether Leto will get the opportunity to reprise his role as Morbius or the Joker, but the actor is clearly not ready to rule anything out yet. Given that Snyder’s DC Universe is no longer in development, Morbius is probably the only character of the two who still has a chance of returning. Unlike the Joker Leto, Morbius continues to live in the online form of a meme, which makes the character’s return not entirely out of the question. In the end, Leto himself joined in the jokes about Morbius, even posting a photo of him reading the joke script for the sequel. While it’s unclear what the next Summer is like in the comics, it’s clear that at least he’s not giving up hope.