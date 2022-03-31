Jared Leto as a vampire bride in a lace cape at the premiere of “Morbius”

Jared Leto plays a vampire in Marvel’s new superhero movie “Morbius,” and he definitely dressed for the role at Wednesday’s premiere in Los Angeles.

But unlike your typical Dracula, his cape was white, not black (perhaps to better match the rest of his supposed cult in Croatia?).

The 50-year-old frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars turned into a full-fledged vampire bride in a flowing white lace cape with frills and one of the huge bows that he loves so much.

He combined the spectacular outerwear with a white satin suit worn over a transparent, unbuttoned lavender blouse, complemented by silver shoes and a smoky eye worthy of Nosferatu.

He shared several behind-the-scenes shots on his Instagram stories, showing off his giant purple shield sunglasses, and later took off his dramatic cape for photos with fans and friends, posing with TikTok creator Sean Makes Magic and co-star Tyreese Gibson. .

Judging by early reviews, Leto’s ensemble may be more memorable than the film itself. In theaters from April 1, Morbius is not the actor’s first foray into the world of superheroes, as he previously appeared as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The star of the “House of Gucci” (and a lover of everything related to Gucci) was not the only one who chose a bold outfit for the screening of the film; Bella Thorne chose a racy dress with an optical illusion, which made her look completely naked, and actress Adria Archona wore a Vivienne Westwood corset dress with a very high slit.