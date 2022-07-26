Jared Kushner was treated for thyroid cancer privately while working with Donald Trump in the White House

A private battle for health. Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner said that while working in the White House, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“In the morning, when I went to Texas to attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton factory, White House doctor Sean Conley dragged me into the medical cabin aboard Air Force One,” Kushner, 41, writes in his upcoming memoir, according to an excerpt. Published by The New York Times on Monday, July 25. “Your test results came from Walter Reed. It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule an operation right now.”

The then-senior adviser to President Donald Trump claims that he wanted to keep the diagnosis a secret.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. Paul Sansia/AP/Shutterstock

“It was a personal problem, not for public consumption. I didn’t tell anyone in the White House, including the president,” he writes. “The day before the operation, Trump summoned me to the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. “Are you nervous about the surgery?” he asked.

When Kushner asked how his father-in-law found out about his procedure, Donald replied: “I am the president. I know everything.”

He writes: “[Trump told me]: “I understand that you want to keep all this a secret.” I also like to keep such things to myself. You’ll be fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything here.”

Kushner has been married to Ivanka since 2009. The couple, who worked in the Trump administration, have three children: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6. The family has been in the news recently after the death of Ivanka’s mother. and Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, leave Air Force One on October 18, 2019 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ivana Trump,” the family said in a statement earlier this month. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump survived. She fled communism and accepted this country. She taught her children endurance and fortitude, compassion and determination. She will be greatly missed by her mother, three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivanka and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were among those who attended their mother’s funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20.

“Heartbroken over the death of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and ridiculously funny. She lived life to the fullest — she never gave up the opportunity to laugh and dance,” Ivanka tweeted after Ivana’s death on July 14. “I will always miss her and will always keep her memory in our hearts.”

Kushner’s book Breaking Bad: Memoirs of the White House will be released on August 23.