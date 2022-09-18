Jared Goff Sets Franchise Record: NFL World Reaction

On Sunday, Jared Goff did something no Lions quarterback has ever done.

According to the franchise’s public relations team, Goff “produced his 6th consecutive home games with 2+ TD passes, setting a new franchise record.”

Noting that this is also the longest active streak in the NFL.

The NFL world reacted to Goff’s milestone on social media.

“Statistics don’t lie, but they can be a little misleading,” one of the users replied.

“Give it your due,” said another.

“Stafford, who,” another fan laughed.

“Are you telling me that Matthew Stafford never achieved this feat?!”

“How wild that Matthew Stafford never made it,” said another user. “However, it’s nice to see it from Goff.”

Goff and Lyons beat Washington 22-0 in the first half.