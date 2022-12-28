Jared Dines has released his fifth annual “biggest collaborative song in the world”, this time bringing together a mind-blowing 69 guitarists, including Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mark Holcomb of Periphery and Herman Lee of DragonForce. less than 37 minutes.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, the genre jam, all parts of which were recorded remotely, includes such names as Jason Richardson (from All That Remains), Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), Gus Gee (Firewind), Nita Strauss, Brandon Ellis (“The Killing of the Black Dahlia”) and Courteney Cox (“Iron Girls”).

Including Dines himself, this year’s collaboration includes a total of 70 unique performances, which is more than two and a half times more than in the 2021 edition (in which 26 guitarists participated with Dines).

“I want to wish everyone a happy holiday and thank everyone for the love over the years,” Dines wrote in the caption to the video. “Follow these wonderful musicians and support them, they are some of the best guitarists in the world, and it is a great honor and blessing for me to work with them. May your new year be full of light and happiness.”

Take a look at the full jam below:

Dines is best known for his work as a YouTuber, but along with Howard Jones (formerly of Killswitch Engage and Blood Has Been Shed, and currently Light The Torch), he also makes up half of Sion. The duo released their self-titled debut album last November, just a year after Dines released an EP with Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

As a solo artist, Dines released two studio albums: “The Djent Files” in January last year and “The Grey” in November this year.