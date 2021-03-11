Japan’s Capcom forced face-to-face work in full pandemic

Although the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over, a report on the Business Journal website states that Capcom “forced” its employees to work in person at its Japanese office throughout January.

This is especially complicated if we take into account that in the beginning of 2021 the country’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared a state of emergency in Osaka, where Capcom employees had to go to work.

According to the website, the practice is technically not illegal under Japanese labor standards, only ethically questionable. The sources say the decision was made after a cyber attack with the theft of more than 1TB of data shook Capcom, which no longer felt safe with remote work.

It is said that the statement sent to employees stated that “we are abandoning remote work for now, and it was decided that there is no choice but to return to face-to-face work”. Capcom also guaranteed that it is concerned with the health and safety of its staff, with the use of masks and social distance, in addition to the temperature measurement when they arrive at the building.

Despite being one of the countries that has dealt the worst with adapting to work from home office, other Japanese studios such as Nintendo, Square Enix and Sony continue to put their employees to work from home. What do you think of this situation? Comment below!