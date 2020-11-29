Japanese survival horror game Youni announced for 2021

Distributor Chorus Worldwide and Japanese developer Tricore have announced that Youni, a Japanese horror and survival game, will be released in 2021 for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game will have 4K resolution support and 60 fps on the Playstation 5. On November 29, at the Digital Games Expo 2020 in Akihabara UDX in Tokyo, it will be possible to check the game’s first gameplay in 4K.

Youni is a visual horror novel that puts the player in the role of a girl who, because of a phrase, was taken to another world tinted by the glow of the night. You will have no weapons to defend yourself, so you need to hide from your enemies and collect items that will help you escape.

Developer Tricore has a visual novel horror novel released called Youni: Rises, available for PC and Nintendo Switch. Chorus Worldwilde is considering taking Youni: Rises to other platforms as well.

