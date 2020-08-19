Japanese Government Seeks Nissan and Honda Merge

It turns out that Japan’s two major automotive manufacturers Honda and Nissan have had merger plans for some time. Although companies do not lean towards this merger, it is requested by the Japanese government.

It turned out that the Japanese government is planning to combine Nissan and Honda, one of the most famous names in the automotive industry. In this new era when the industry is preparing to produce autonomous and electric vehicles, R&D processes of new technologies are also extremely costly. For this reason, we have previously seen that many automotive companies reduce this cost by combining their forces.

Among them, we know that it appears especially between PSA Group and Fit Chrysler. Apart from these, it is already known that many automobile companies have joined forces by establishing new partnerships. Finally, it turned out that such a process had passed between Nissan and Honda, the two major automakers. According to the report made by the Financial Times, the Japanese government made a proposal to company officials for the merger of Nissan and Honda. This proposal, made personally by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was made against the possibility of a breakdown of the agreement between Nissan and Renault.

Companies reluctant to merge

Although the Japanese government wants the two big companies to merge, according to reports, Honda and Nissan officials do not lean towards such a merger. In addition, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the automobile industry has also caused this plan to be shelved for now….



