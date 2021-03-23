Japanese AAA studios register several brands

Several Japanese studios and publishers have registered a number of brands in the East, suggesting some of the titles that may be revealed soon to the public.

Among the highlights, it is possible to identify projects from traditional AAA companies such as Square Enix, Konami and Sega, in addition to a supposed graphic engine that is being developed by Koei Tecmo under the title of Katana Engine. Check below all the records that were aired.

Amanita

Catboy Paradise

Neko Works

Nekoyome

Konami Digital Entertainment

The Keisatsukan

Sega

Horia Tale

Lost Judgment

Sega Music

Square Enix

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Haru Yukite Retrotica

So far, nothing has been confirmed about what the games are all about, so we have to wait for official announcements from the developers. In addition, some of these records may have their names changed both in their respective releases in Japan and in the West.