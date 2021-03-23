Japanese AAA studios register several brands

Several Japanese studios and publishers have registered a number of brands in the East, suggesting some of the titles that may be revealed soon to the public.
Among the highlights, it is possible to identify projects from traditional AAA companies such as Square Enix, Konami and Sega, in addition to a supposed graphic engine that is being developed by Koei Tecmo under the title of Katana Engine. Check below all the records that were aired.
Amanita
Catboy Paradise
Neko Works
Nekoyome
Konami Digital Entertainment
The Keisatsukan
Sega
Horia Tale
Lost Judgment
Sega Music
Square Enix
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
Haru Yukite Retrotica
So far, nothing has been confirmed about what the games are all about, so we have to wait for official announcements from the developers. In addition, some of these records may have their names changed both in their respective releases in Japan and in the West.