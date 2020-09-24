Japan themed update for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft gave important news for Microsoft Flight Simulator at the event organized as part of the Tokyo Game Fair. The software giant will release an update for the game for free. This update will provide a more powerful flying experience in the skies of Japan.

Images of six Japanese cities, including the capital Tokyo, will be enhanced with three-dimensional photogrammetry, while images of airports in Japan will be made more detailed. In addition, 20 monumental structures across the country will be viewed in high resolution.

Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama will be the first cities to be detailed with three-dimensional photogrammetry. While nearly all of the airports in Japan are at play, only a few have detailed craftsmanship.

Among the newly added airports, Nagasaki is the leading one. Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Shimojishima and Suwanosejima are also among the new airports.

Mount Fuji, Himeji Castle, H? Ry? -Ji and Hashima Island will also be displayed in the game in great detail with the update. The Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan update will meet players on September 29th.



