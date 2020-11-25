Japan receives half a billion doses of vaccine for Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic has arrived and changed everyone’s plans: the Olympics will be held in 2021 and to prevent the disease, Japan has already made official the acquisition of half a billion doses vaccines against the virus.

The acquisition was reported today by Wired, who point to the acquisition of half a billion doses of vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca through agreements with the laboratories. Japan’s population is currently 126.5 million people.

According to Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, the intention is to ensure the greatest possible security during the Olympics:

“To protect the Japanese people, and out of respect for the Japanese people, the International Olympic Committee will make a great effort to ensure that as many Olympic participants and visitors as possible arrive here vaccinated if, by then, the vaccine is available.”

The immense amount of vaccines can be justified by the challenge that holding such a competition involves. There will be around 15 thousand athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic games, if we consider that each athlete has a team to prepare him and a crowd to follow the matches, this number is even more challenging, even if the number of spectators is limited.

However, Japan will not only use vaccines to prevent infection by the coronavirus. An experimental baseball game was held in Yokohama recently, where advanced tracking cameras and sensors monitored athletes and bleachers to ensure social distance and the use of protective masks.

The experiment showed that it is possible to carry out the Olympics with the security measures adopted and that the games will certainly take place as planned.

In addition, the government is already considering using facial recognition cameras to identify those who do not respect security rules to avoid transmission.

Even with these measures in place, Japan will also adopt quarantine, frequent testing and social distance throughout the event. In spite of everything, Bach shows confidence in the proposed measures, which should guarantee the successful completion of the event between 23 July and 8 August 2021.



