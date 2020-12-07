Japan Prepares to Ban Gasoline and Diesel Vehicle Sales

According to public broadcaster NHK, Japan plans to ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars by the mid-2030s. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last September, announced that his country aims to reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Climate change and its effects on the world are getting more serious with each passing day. The automobile industry, one of the biggest shareholders in environmental pollution, has been trying to prevent the problem by producing electric and hybrid cars in recent years. However, fossil fuel vehicles make up the bulk of sales worldwide.

Japan may ban the sale of new gasoline or diesel cars by the mid-2030s to encourage sales of hybrid and electric vehicles, public broadcaster NHK reported last Thursday.

Japan’s goal is to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050:

The implementation is expected to be part of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s target of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 when he takes office. Suga, who took office last September, stated in his first speech that his country aims to reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and said, “Responding to climate change is no longer an obstacle to economic growth. We must change our thoughts that the measures to be taken will lead to changes in the industrial structure and reduce the growth in the economy.”

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference on Thursday that the Ministry of Industry of Japan will prepare a plan by the end of the year and set an official date for the sale ban. According to NHK, the ministry intends to require all new vehicles to be electric, including hybrid vehicles.

After the decision becomes official, Japan will join the countries that set a firm date to ban the sale of fossil fuel vehicles. Previously, Germany, Britain, Norway, and some parts of the USA and Canada, had a date for the sales ban.



