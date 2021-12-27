Japan Passes Sentence: These Are The 100 Favorite Games Of All History For The Japanese

Games: A survey conducted by a Japanese television network reveals the 100 favorite games of Japanese players throughout history. TV Asahi, a Japanese television network, recently held a special on the 100 best video games for users. The survey was conducted with a sample of 50,000 Japanese players, which reveals the trend in the country over the years.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath ot he Wild takes the crown

The latest installment of Link is the favorite game for the Japanese. The silver medal is taken by Dragon Quest V, while the bronze is collected by Cloud from Final Fantasy VII. In the top 10 are four Nintendo titles released during the Nintendo Switch commercial period: the aforementioned Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Here we leave you with the complete list.

100. Person 3

99. Pokemon Platinum Version

98. Person 4

97. Super Mario World

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95. MOTHER

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93. Persona 5 Royal

92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

91. Street Fighter II

90. Final Fantasy VIII

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

86. Monster Hunter

85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation

84. Final Fantasy XI

83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

82. Legend of Mana

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

79. Metal Gear Solid

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban

77. Mario Kart Wii

76. Kirby Air Ride

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73. Gran Turismo 4

72. Kirby Super Star

71. Dr. Mario

70. Monster Hunter: World

69. Super Mario RPG

68. Pokemon X / Y

67. Bloodborne

66. Ghost of Tsushima

65. Suikoden

64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver

63. Final Fantasy III

62. Xevious

61. Super Smash Bros.

60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2

59. Dead by Daylight

58. Animal Crossing

57. Super Donkey Kong

56. Super Mario Galaxy

55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters

54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

53. Tales of the Abyss

52. The Legend of Zelda

51. Final Fantasy IV

50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire

49. Kingdom Hearts

48. NieR: Automata

47. Final Fantasy XIV

46. ​​Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online

43. Xenoblade

42. Person 5

41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!

40. Xenogears

39. Dark Souls III

38. Puyo Puyo

37. Final Fantasy IX

36. Pokemon Gold / Silver

35. Xenoblade 2

34. Final Fantasy V

33. Final Fantasy VI

32. Biohazard

31. Tactics Ogre

30. Apex Legends

29. Okami

28. MOTHER 2

27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

26. Pokemon Black / White

25. Tetris

24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21. Splatoon

20. Minecraft

19. Suikoden II

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16. Kingdom Hearts II

15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

14. Pokemon Sword / Shield

13. UNDERTALE

12. Super Mario Kart

11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

10. Super Mario Bros. 3

9. Final Fantasy X

8. Chrono Trigger

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

5. Splatoon 2

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Final Fantasy VII

2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild