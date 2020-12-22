January’s Xbox Games With Gold features Little Nightmare

Christmas hasn’t even arrived and Microsoft has already revealed what gifts fans will receive in January. Released today (22), the list of free games from the January Xbox Games With Gold service has Little Nightmares and Dead Rising Remastered on Xbox One, The King of Fighters XIII on Xbox 360 and Original Xbox Breakdown (all backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One). They are all gifts for Live Gold subscribers.

For those who don’t know the titles, Little Nightmares is a macabre (and very heavy) platform game from Bandai Namco, Dead Rising is Capcom’s most laid-back zombie game, The King of Fighters XIII is the last fighting title in the franchise to be in 2D and Breakdown is a first person action game released for the first Xbox. Check it out below:

Little Nightmares (Xbox One) – free between January 1 and 31, 2021

Dead Rising Remastered (Xbox One) – free between January 16 and February 15, 2021

The King of Fighters XIII (Xbox 360) – free between January 1st and 15th, 2021

Breakdown (Xbox Original) – free between January 16 and 31, 2021.

So, did you like January’s free Xbox Games With Gold games? I expected more? Leave your comment below!



