January’s Xbox Game Pass features PES 2021, Injustice 2

The year has barely started and Microsoft has already revealed which are the first 2021 games that Xbox Game Pass (PC and console) subscribers will receive this month. Released today (05), the list of free games for January has eFootball PES 2021, Injustice 2, The Little Acre, Neoverse, Torchlight III, What Remains of Edith Finch and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG.

In addition, the dates that some games that will leave the catalog of Game Pass subscribers were also announced. Check below all the details of what arrives in the service and which days the titles above will be available:

What’s on the Xbox Game Pass:

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and consoles) – January 7

Injustice 2 (Android, consoles and PC) – January 7

The Little Acre (Android and consoles) – January 7

Neoverse (PC) – January 14

Torchlight III (Android and consoles) – January 14

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) – January 14

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 14

Advantages in some games:

Spellbreak – Chapter 1 Pass (can be redeemed until April 8) – upgrade your chapter progression with reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, more missions and exclusive cosmetics.

World of Warships: Legends – Holiday Cruisers (redeemable until April 1) – get two versatile light cruisers in World of Warships: Legends.

World of Tanks – Legend of War Pack (can be redeemed until March 31) – this package contains three premium tanks from different nations, an entire week of premium time and loads of gold to use on consumables, ammunition and more.

Coming out of service soon:

FTL: Faster Than Light (PC) – January 15

My Friend Pedro (consoles and PC) – January 15th

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (consoles) – January 15

Tekken 7 (consoles) – January 15

What did you think of this month’s game selection? Are you going to try any of them? Tell us in the comments section below!