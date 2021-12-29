January PS Plus: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 And More Are Confirmed

PS Plus: This Wednesday afternoon (29th), Sony confirmed that Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 are the games that will be offered on PS Plus in January 2022. The official list is the same one that was leaked last week , reinforcing the insider’s credibility.

For those unfamiliar with games, Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to Persona 5, but with the musou genre, a hack ‘n slash in which you must decimate hundreds of enemies, for PS4 (but backwards compatible on PS5); Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative FPS with up to four players that takes the Left 4 Dead formula when pitting dwarves against aliens (the game offered has versions for PS4 and PS5); finally, Dirt 5, with versions for PS4 and PS5 (the PlayStation 5 version supports DualSense and other technologies of the next generation console) is the new game in the rally franchise, which this time dives for once into arcade style.

Check out:

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4. Full details: https://t.co/ehw153oCPc pic.twitter.com/BLrE2Zh0vY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 29, 2021

All three games will be downloadable on January 4, 2022, starting the year of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. For those who haven’t redeemed the free December titles from PS Plus (which have Godfall, LEGO DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell), January 3rd is the deadline.

