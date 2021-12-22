January PS Plus May Have Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5 And Deep Rock Galactic

The PlayStation Plus from January 2022 could be quite interesting for subscribers. According to Dealabs, next month the service will feature Deep Rock Galactic (PS5/PS4), Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) and DIRT 5 (PS4/PS5).

Also according to the site, the games should start being available from January 4th and will continue for download until February 1st. As the information was not disclosed by Sony itself, it is important to take into account that this is a rumor.

Check out a brief description of each game below:

Deep rock galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op sci-fi first person shooter that features sinister space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, random caves and endless hordes of alien monsters. The title was developed by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing in 2018.